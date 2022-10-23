Sunday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

National League | Championship Series

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3

(Philadelphia wins best-of-seven series 4-1)

American League | Championship Series

Houston 6 New York 5

(Houston wins best-of-seven series 3-0)

---

NHL

Chicago 5 Seattle 4

Columbus 5 N.Y. Rangers 1

Detroit 5 Anaheim 1

Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

San Jose 3 Philadelphia 0

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Grand Rapids 5 Toronto 2

Manitoba 6 Rockford 3

Coachella Valley 6 Abbotsford 4

San Jose 3 Henderson 2

Lehigh Valley 5 Cleveland 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 Providence 1

Bridgeport 5 Hartford 2

Tucson 5 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 126 Atlanta 109

Utah 122 New Orleans 121 (OT)

Cleveland 117 Washington 107 (OT)

Minnesota 116 Oklahoma City 106

Golden State 130 Sacramento 125

Phoenix 112 L.A. Clippers 95

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle 37 L.A. Chargers 23

Cincinnati 35 Atlanta 17

Baltimore 23 Cleveland 20

Dallas 24 Detroit 6

Washington 23 Green Bay 21

Tennessee 19 Indianapolis 10

N.Y. Giants 23 Jacksonville 17

Carolina 21 Tampa Bay 3

Las Vegas 38 Houston 20

N.Y. Jets 16 Denver 9

Kansas City 44 San Francisco 23

Miami 16 Pittsburgh 10

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup Playoffs

New York City 3 Montreal 1

Austin 2 FC Dallas 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.