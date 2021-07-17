Vancouver Canucks acquire centre Jason Dickinson from Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov, centre, is congratulated by forward Jason Dickinson (18) and defenceman Roman Polak (45) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Dallas. The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquirring Dickinson from the Dallas Stars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Brandon Wade