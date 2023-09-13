Dabrowski's U.S. Open victory marks the highlight of her career

Three days after conquering Flushing Meadows, Gabriela Dabrowski still finds it hard to believe what she has accomplished. The 31-year-old tennis player from Ottawa and her playing partner Erin Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6 (9), 6-3 to claim the women’s doubles title at the U.S. Open. Routliffe, left, and Dabrowski hold up the championship trophy after winning the women's doubles final, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez