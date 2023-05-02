Dabrowski, Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime ousted in Madrid doubles quarterfinals

Felix Auger Aliassime, of Canada, returns a volley against Thiago Monteiro, of Brazil, in the first set of a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski and Denis Shapovalov were eliminated from doubles competition in quarterfinal action Tuesday at the Madrid Open.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Rassol