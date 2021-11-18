Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the club is considering all possible options for turning around its dismal season.
Benning spoke to media Thursday, saying he's been speaking with the club's coaching staff, with player agents and with other general managers to try and find solutions.
The GM met with the team's owners Wednesday ahead of Vancouver's 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, a game where chants of "Fire Benning!" rumbled through the crowd.
The Canucks are second-last in the Pacific Division with a 5-10-2 record and have lost five games in a row.
Several of Vancouver's top talents have struggled offensively this year and the team's special teams have struggled, with the penalty kill operating at a league-worst 60.3 per cent.
Benning says he still believes in the Canucks' group of players and that the club still wants to be a playoff team.
