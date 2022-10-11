Winnipeg wants to host Grey Cup championship, Manitoba offers $5.5M to help bid

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) celebrates after their Grey Cup win on Sunday over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bidding to host the Canadian Football League Grey Cup championship in either 2024 or 2025, and the Manitoba government is offering up to $5.5 million to help the bid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods