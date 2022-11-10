Slipchuk happy to see Russian doping scandal at Beijing Games has gone to CAS

The World Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva to sport's highest court, accusing Russian officials of making no progress toward resolving it. Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bernat Armangue