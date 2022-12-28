Whitecaps extend midfielder Caio Alexandre's loan to Brazilian team for a year

New Vancouver Whitecaps designated player Ryan Gauld, right, of Scotland, stands with Caio Alexandre during an MLS soccer club training session, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The Vancouver Whitecaps have extended midfielder Caio Alexandre’s loan to Fortaleza EC for another year, with an obligation for the Brazilian side to purchase his contract if he hits undisclosed performance benchmarks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck