Rybakina upset with arduous schedule at National Bank Open: 'I feel destroyed'

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, reacts during her game against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, during semifinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The third seed from Kazakhstan lost to 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 Sunday afternoon in a semifinal originally scheduled for Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi