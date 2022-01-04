Canadian women's hockey team cautious after COVID cases, no more games until Beijing

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, top, hangs from the cross bar after crashing into goalie Nicole Hensley, of the United States, during third period gold medal final IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Canada's women's hockey team won't play any more games before the Winter Olympics and will enter a bubble to ensure players can board a plane to Beijing in less than a month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh