Paralympic sport in a far better place thanks to Canada's McKeever, Westlake, Bridges

Canada's Brian McKeever and his guide Graham Nishikawa compete during the men's middle distance free technique vision impaired event of para cross country skiing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, Saturday, March 12, 2022. McKeever is retiring after capturing 20 medals over six Games, many with brother Robin as his guide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Shuji Kajiyama