Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to entry-level contract

Team White’s Matyas Sapovaliv of the Saginaw Spirit tries to get by Team Red defender Jorian Donovan of the Hamilton Bulldogs during the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Kitchener, Ont., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Ottawa Senators have signed Donovan to a three-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins