Blue Jays place reliever Ryan Borucki on 10-day injured list with finger blister

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game in Dunedin, Fla. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays placed the reliever on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left middle finger blister and recalled left-hander Andrew Vasquez from triple-A Buffalo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius