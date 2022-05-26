Scheffler part of crowded Colonial leaderboard after PGA cut

Jason Kokrak hits off the eighth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Many players wore ribbons pinned to their caps to show support for the community of Uvalde, Texas _ about 350 miles south of the course _ after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at an elementary school on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)