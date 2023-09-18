Toronto FC looks forward to Inter Miami, hoping Lionel Messi will play Wednesday

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi traps the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Toronto FC heads to Florida on Tuesday for a mid-week game at Inter Miami, wondering whether Lionel Messi will be waiting for it at DRV PNK Stadium. After leading Miami to the Leagues Cup title and the U.S. Open Cup final, the Argentine star has sat out Miami's last two games with muscle fatigue.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ryan Sun