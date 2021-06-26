Danladi scores in stoppage time, Nashville ties Montreal 1-1

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, left, falls while battling for the ball with CF Montreal midfielder Amar Sejdic, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville to a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic’s corner with the back of his head.

