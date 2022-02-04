Northwest Territories defeats Manitoba 8-6 in Scotties tiebreaker game

Northewest Terrritories skip Kerry Galusha reacts to a rock as they play Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Galusha defeated Manitoba's Mackenzie Zacharias 8-6 in a tie-breaker game Friday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women's curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan