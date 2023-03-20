Luke Schenn settling back into life with Maple Leafs after trade

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) lets the puck slip past him into the net as Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Luke Schenn (2) and Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) skate towards the net during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, Mar. 17, 2023. Toronto reacquired Schenn, 33, from the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the NHL trade deadline as another depth option for a team with designs on finally making a long playoff run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston