CP NewsAlert: Golden Knights win Stanley Cup with 9-3 Game 5 win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights have won their first Stanley Cup following a 9-3 Game 5 win tonight over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
More coming.
LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights have won their first Stanley Cup following a 9-3 Game 5 win tonight over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!