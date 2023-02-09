Bichette and Blue Jays avoid arbitration by agreeing to terms on three-year deal

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) hits a double during fifth inning American League wild card MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The Toronto Blue Jays and shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration after the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year, US$33.6 million contract, the team announced Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn