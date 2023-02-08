After a week of uncertainty, Selena Njegovan confirms she'll be on site at Scotties

Wild Card 1 skip Selena Njegovan, left, shares a laugh with her sister Robyn Njegovan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Selena Njegovan is planning to join her team at the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts after being given clearance by Curling Canada to serve as a non-playing alternate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan