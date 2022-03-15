DUNEDIN, Fla. - General manager Ross Atkins says the Toronto Blue Jays are still looking to add to their infield.
Atkins took questions from media after introducing pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto's latest free agent signing.
Rumoured to be looking at free agents like Canadian first baseman Freddie Freeman or shortstop Carlos Correa, Atkins says the Blue Jays are still looking to get better.
Atkins says he's always looking to make his club better and "the most obvious way to do that is in our infield and complementing it somehow."
He says that adding to Toronto's infield may come via free agency or by trade.
Atkins added that he thinks it's unlikely that the Blue Jays don't add a position player, he's just not sure if they'll be an everyday player.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.