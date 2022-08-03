Once a club for men, Muirfield hosts Women's British Open

FILE - Catriona Matthew of Scotland watches her drive on the seventh tee during the second round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club on May 25, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The LPGA's final major of the year might be the most significant based on where it's played. The Women's British Open goes to Muirfield. It was only six years ago Muirfield had an all-male membership. In danger of losing the British Open, the club took another vote and now allows women. And now it hosts the Women's British Open. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)