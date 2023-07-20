Club Leon match in Leagues Cup seen as chance to compare Vancouver to benchmark

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Sartini previously declared MLS side LAFC the best in the CONCACAF Champions League. But they fell at the final hurdle to Vancouver's Friday night opponents: Club Leon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck