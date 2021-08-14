Vancouver Canucks sign centre Jason Dickinson to three-year deal

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.
The team made the announcement in a statement Saturday night.
The 26-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (26th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.
The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre has amassed 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 221 NHL games – all with Dallas.
He played 51 games for the Stars last season, putting up seven goals and eight assists.
The Canucks acquired Dickinson from Dallas last month in exchange for a third-round pick in the entry draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.