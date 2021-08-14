Vancouver Canucks sign centre Jason Dickinson to three-year deal

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Detroit. The Vancouver Canucks have signed Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio

 CRO

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.

The team made the announcement in a statement Saturday night.

The 26-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (26th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre has amassed 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 221 NHL games – all with Dallas.

He played 51 games for the Stars last season, putting up seven goals and eight assists.

The Canucks acquired Dickinson from Dallas last month in exchange for a third-round pick in the entry draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.

