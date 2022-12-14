Formenton signs contract with Swiss club after failing to sign deal with Senators

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) moves towards a rebound New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Formenton has signed a one-year contract with HC Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss League after the restricted free agent failed to sign a new deal with the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang