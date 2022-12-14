Formenton signs contract with Swiss club after failing to sign deal with Senators

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) moves towards a rebound New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Formenton has signed a one-year contract with HC Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss League after the restricted free agent failed to sign a new deal with the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

 JDT

AMBRÌ, Switzerland - Forward Alex Formenton has signed a one-year contract with HC Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss League after the restricted free agent failed to sign a new deal with the Ottawa Senators.

Formenton is ineligible to play in the NHL this year after the Dec. 1 deadline for signing RFAs passed without him agreeing to a contract with the Senators.

Ottawa retains his NHL rights.

Formenton had 18 goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.