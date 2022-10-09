Youthful Canadiens head into season with plenty of building, learning to do

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky moves in on New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood during second period NHL preseason hockey action in Montreal on Monday September 26, 2022. After a 3-0 pre-season loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis summed up what may be the team’s mantra going forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes