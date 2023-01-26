Twins Chase and Sydney Brown top winter edition of the CFL scouting bureau

Sydney Brown (30), Chase Brown (2), identical twin brothers from London, Ont., pose in this undated handout photo. The twins are making the winter edition of the CFL scouting bureau a family affair. Chase Brown, a running back at Illinois, remains atop the list after doing so in the fall edition that was released in September. Sydney Brown, a defensive back with the Fighting Illini, moves into second position after holding down third in September.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Illinois Athletics, Michael Glasgow