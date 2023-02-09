Canadian women’s rugby sevens team aims to get back on track at Vancouver tournament

Canada's Olivia Apps scores a try against Mexico during HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby action, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. After having their early expectations derailed, the Canadian women’s sevens team hopes playing in front of a hometown crowd at the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver can help put the season back on track.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck