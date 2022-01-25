Sean Payton resigns as coach of New Orleans Saints

FILE - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, whose 15-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, intends to retire from coaching. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, that the 58-year-old Payton was stepping down. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not going to be announced until a media availability later in the day.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)