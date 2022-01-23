Canada's Brooke Henderson finishes 2nd at LPGA opener with bogey-free final round

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the eighth hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., finished three strokes behind winner Danielle Kang of the U.S. – the best finish for the Canadian across her four Tournament of Champions appearances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phelan M. Ebenhack