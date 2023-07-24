Pospisil among three Canadians given National Bank Open wild-card spot

Former semifinalist Vasek Pospisil is one of three Canadians to get a wild-card spot in the main draw of the 2023 men's National Bank Open. Pospisil plays a forehand return to compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake