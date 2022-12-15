Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier gestures to fans after a video tribute to him was played during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blue Jays have agreed to terms with outfielder Kiermaier on a US$9-million, one-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Scott Audette