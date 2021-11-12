NHL suspends Canucks' Poolman for two games for high sticking Avs' Sherwood

Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook, left, checks Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Poolman has been suspended by the NHL for two games for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski

 dz

NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tucker Poolman for two games for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.

The incident took place in the third period of the Canucks' 7-1 loss at Colorado on Thursday night. Poolman was assessed a match penalty after he hit Sherwood in the face with his stick.

Poolman will forfeit US$25,000 in salary. He will be eligible to return when the Canucks host Colorado on Wednesday.

