Bedard shines as Canada preps for New Year's Eve matchup with Sweden at world juniors

Canada’s Connor Bedard skates after the puck during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Austria in Halifax on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The 17-year-old phenom had perfectly placed a shot from a tight, near-impossible angle under the crossbar on the unsuspecting Austrian netminder for his first of two goals in what would turn into an 11-0 romp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese