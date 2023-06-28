Canada's Zhao advances to third round of Wimbledon qualifying with win over Rus

Carol Zhao, of Canada, returns the ball during a match against Amanda Anisimova, of the USA, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Zhao, of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved one step closer to qualifying for the first Grand Slam main draw of her career with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in Wimbledon qualifying on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov