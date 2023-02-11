Canada's speedskaters win World Cup gold in team pursuit

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, left, Isabelle Weidemann, centre, and Valerie Maltais celebrate their victory on the podium following the women's team pursuit competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Canada captured two medals on the second day of competition at the World Cup speedskating event in Poland on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh