Canada's Loutitt, Strate finish just off World Cup ski jump team podium in fourth

Canadian skier Alexandria Loutitt, left, celebrates after winning gold in the women's world cup ski jump competition in Zao, Yamagata prefecture, northern Japan, on Jan. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Yuya Shino/Kyodo News via AP

YAMAGATA, Japan - A day after becoming the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jump event, Alexandria Loutitt joined with Abigail Strate to finish fourth in a team event Saturday.

The Calgarians finished just off the podium behind winner Austria, runner-up Norway and bronze medallist Germany at Zao Onsen Ski Resort.

Loutitt's third and final jump of 96.5 metres was second only to Chiara Kreuzer's second-round 97 for Austria.

Loutitt and Strate helped Canada earn a bronze medal when the mixed team ski jumping made its Olympic debut in Beijing last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.

