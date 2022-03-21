Monday's Games
NHL
Boston 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)
Nashville 6, Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Cleveland 3, Utica 2 (SO)
---
MLB
Spring Training
Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8
Boston 5, Atlanta 0
Toronto 3, Detroit 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Texas 25, Cleveland 12
Arizona 9, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 7, Washington 3
Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 6
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120
Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103
Portland 119, Detroit 115
Philadelphia 113, Miami 106
Brooklyn 114, Utah 106
Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123
Chicago 113, Toronto 99
Houston 115, Washington 97
Dallas 110, Minnesota 108
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.