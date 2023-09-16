Cavaliers executive Koby Altman arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired

FILE- Cleveland Cavaliers' Koby Altman speaks with reporters during an NBA basketball news conference at the team's training facility in Independence, Ohio, Friday, July 30, 2021. Altman was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 41-year-old was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. According to a report obtained by the AP, the officers suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was taken into custody. (AP Photo/Phil Long, FIle)