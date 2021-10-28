New pairs team James, Radford hope for more improvement at Skate Canada International

Pairs gold medalists Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, centre, silver medalists Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, left, of Germany and bronze medalists Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France show off their medals during victory ceremonies at Skate Canada International in Regina on Saturday, October 28, 2017. Canadian veteran figure skaters Eric Radford and Vanessa James turned more than a few heads when they announced last April that they were coming out of retirement to compete together in pairs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson