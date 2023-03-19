Pepper-grinder move unwelcome in Japan high school tourney

A player for Tohoku High School gestures after getting on first base during their game against Yamanashi Gakuin Senior High School at a stadium in Nishinomiya, Osaka, western Japan Saturday, March 18, 2023. Lars Nootbaar's imaginary pepper-grinder was the talk of World Baseball Classic games in Japan, but the fun-loving gesture by the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder does not appear welcome in Japan's popular high school baseball tournament.(Kyodo News via AP)