Plenty of Canadian content on display on and off the field at MLS Next Pro Cup

Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko, left, does some last-minute work Thursday with Corey Wray, senior manager of team operations, ahead of the MLS Super Draft in Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. Toronto FC II's run in the MLS Next Pro playoffs ended last weekend in a wild 4-3 extra-time loss to the Columbus Crew 2. But there will still be plenty of Canadian — and ex-TFC — content on display Saturday when the Columbus reserve side takes on St. Louis City 2 in the league's inaugural championship game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson