Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller (9) is congratulated on his goal by teammates Travis Hamonic (27) and Tanner Pearson (70) after scoring on the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday March 5, 2022. The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round draft pick in 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn