Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Carolina 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Vegas 6, Nashville 1

Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Abbotsford 4 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104

Memphis 133, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 114, Washington 102

New Orleans 126, Chicago 109

Phoenix 140, Denver 130

---

MLB

Spring Training

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta at Toronto, ppd.

San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Texas 5, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 10, Milwaukee 3

Baltimore 8, Boston 5

Houston 10, Washington 8

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

---

March 24, 2022.

