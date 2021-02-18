Lowry listed as questionable in second game against Bucks with sprained thumb

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) passes off as Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Boston. Lowry is listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors' game Thursday in Milwaukee with a sprained left thumb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Dwyer

 MD

MILWAUKEE - Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors' game Thursday in Milwaukee with a sprained left thumb.

The Raptors point guard injured his thumb in the first quarter of Tuesday's 124-113 win in Milwaukee but stayed in the game before leaving in the third quarter with a sore left ankle.

Toronto's Yuta Watanabe (ankle) is also questionable.

The Raptors, seventh in the East, are looking for back-to-back victories against the struggling Bucks, who are third.

Toronto's OG Anunoby returned Tuesday after missing 10 games with a calf strain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

