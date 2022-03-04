HAMAR, Norway - Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speedskating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title.
Speed Skating Canada released a statement from Dubreuil confirming the positive test shortly before Friday's races were set to begin.
Dubreuil sat first in the men's overall sprint standings following Thursday's races after winning the first 500-metre sprint and finishing third in the first 1,000-metre race.
Sprint champions are decided after two races over 500 metres and two over 1,000. The final sprint races were all scheduled to take place Friday.
Dubreuil, from Lévis, Que., won silver in the men's 1,000 at last month's Beijing Olympics
“It is with immense disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from the world championship due to a positive COVID test this morning," Dubreuil said in the statement. "I have continued to follow all possible distancing measures, but was just very unlucky.
"It will be extremely difficult to watch the rest of the world championship after finishing the first day in the top spot, but I wish good luck to all the remaining skaters."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.