Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 2
(Toronto leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
(New Jersey leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
Vegas 4 Winnipeg 1
(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-1)
____
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Toronto 6 Utica 5 (OT)
(Toronto leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Colorado 3 Coachella Valley 2
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
___
NBA
Playoffs
Boston 128 Atlanta 120
(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
__
MLB
Interleague
Philadelphia 1 Seattle 0
American League
L.A. Angels 8 Oakland 7
Baltimore 7 Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 14 Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 2
National League
Miami 5 Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 2
St. Louis 6 San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9 Washington 8
---