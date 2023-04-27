Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 2

(Toronto leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 0

(New Jersey leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

Vegas 4 Winnipeg 1

(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-1)

____

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Toronto 6 Utica 5 (OT)

(Toronto leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Colorado 3 Coachella Valley 2

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

___

NBA

Playoffs

Boston 128 Atlanta 120

(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

__

MLB

Interleague

Philadelphia 1 Seattle 0

American League

L.A. Angels 8 Oakland 7

Baltimore 7 Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 14 Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 2

National League

Miami 5 Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 2

St. Louis 6 San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9 Washington 8

---

