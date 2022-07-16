Veteran CFL running back Harris registers career milestone

Toronto Argonauts' quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, signals a call in front of teammate Andrew Harris looks to pass during the first half of CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., Saturday, July 16, 2022. Harris moved past Hall of Fame receiver Milt Stegall into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese