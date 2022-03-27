Canadian star Alphonso Davies training with Bayern Munich, says he will be back soon

Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Davies says he is "ready for work" after being sidelined since early January due to signs of myocarditis, a heart inflammation following a bout of COVID. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Efrem Lukatsky